Mumbai University to conduct re-exams for students left stranded by Andheri bridge collapse

The University of Mumbai (MU) will hold special examinations for students who couldn’t reach the centre on Tuesday, owing to the downpour, Andheri bridge collapse and disruption of transport services.

The university had scheduled six theory examinations – two in the morning session and four in the afternoon session. These included repeat examinations for first and fifth semester of LLB, which were held at 48 centres; three exams for third semester students of MA and MSc courses. Three practical examinations, for MSc second and fourth semester students, sixth semester students of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) students through the varsity’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) and affiliated colleges, were also held.

Around 1,000 law students, most of them law students, were registered to take the tests. While the university doesn’t have any attendance record as of now, colleges in south Mumbai and western suburbs reported a drop in attendance. In some colleges, college staff couldn’t reach on time, delaying the exams. “Only 60% students reported for the Legal Language and Public International Law and Human Rights papers of first- and third-semester exams, respectively. Some students reached late, but they were not given additional time,” said Sunita Khariwal, principal, KC Law College, Churchgate.

Tushar Desai, principal of Ruparel College, which conducted the MSc practical examinations, said, “Some students arrived late or didn’t turn up. They will get a chance later.”

Bhakti Jadhav, a Virar resident studying in Government Law College, Churchgate, was one of the hassled students. “When I reached Nallasopara station, I realized the trains won’t go beyond Borivli. I tried contacting the college, but couldn’t get through to the authorities. As there was no way out, we returned,” she said.

“The invigilators didn’t report any noteworthy problem,” said Dinesh Panjwani, principal, RD National College, Bandra, which conducted an MA examination.

All the three students, who were assigned Mithibai College, Vile Parle, as the centre for their MA examination, took the test.

“Re-examination will be held for students who couldn’t reach the centres owing to waterlogging at several places and the bridge collapse in Andheri,” said Vinod Malale, officiating deputy registrar (public relations), adding the timetable for retests would be announced soon.