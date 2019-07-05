Mumbai wall collapse death toll up at 27

A 50-year-old man was declared dead in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Friday, officials said, taking the death toll in the wall collapse incident in Malad area on Tuesday to 27.

Sunil Sutiba Jadhav was declared dead at 630am, according to officials of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC).

Heavy rain had brought down a retaining wall of BMC’s reservoir on hutments on a hillock in Kurar village, Malad around 1am on Tuesday.

More than 120 people were injured and have been admitted to various hospital after the accident. Out of which 70 are still admitted and 24 have been discharged, officials said.

The civic body’s chief Praveen Pardeshi had said BMC will carry out an audit of all retaining walls located on slopes, wherever human life is involved, to avoid accidents like that in Malad.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been clearing the debris from the site.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:18 IST