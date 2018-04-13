Mumbai woman drinks cough syrup, liquor for a better sex life, dies

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a lodge at Bhiwandi after she allegedly drank liquor and two bottles of cough syrup, and injected drugs.

The cause of the death is a drug overdose, said the police, who refused to reveal the identity of the woman, a resident of Mumbra. She is survived by her two children.

The woman had gone to a Bhidwandi lodge with her 26-year-old boyfriend on Monday. The police said the woman consumed drugs to improve her sex life.

“The woman had injected drugs, consumed two bottles of cough syrup and a bottle of alcohol to enhance her sex life. But she died because of overdose,” said a police officer from Thane commissionerate.

She had married three people, said the police.

“The woman’s first and second husbands deserted her, while the third is a drug addict. The woman was also a drug addict and has two children. She had been living with her parents for the past few months and was in a relationship with the 26-year-old man from Thane.”

On Monday afternoon, the woman and her friend stayed in the lodge for an hour.

“Seeing the woman lose consciousness, the man feared and left the lodge. After a few hours, the waiter went to the room and repeatedly knocked on the door, but there was no response. The lodge owner immediately called the police. On breaking the door open, we saw the woman in an unconscious state. We took her to IGM hospital for treatment, where she died”, said Gonjari.

The police have found cough syrup bottles and an alcohol bottle from the room.

They have recorded the statement of her boyfriend. The police lodged an accidental death report at Shantinagar police station.

Her father alleged that she had become a drug addict because of her third husband.