Mumbaiites choose long-weekend holidays over festivities

Priyanka Bang, a company secretary, had plans to head to Rajasthan over the long weekend, but because she couldn’t get tickets to her destination, she opted to go to a resort on the outskirts of the city.

“Lately, no one really plays Holi in our society. When I was younger, celebrations would begin a fortnight earlier. Today, I see absolutely no one on the streets,” said Bang, 26.

Like Bang, many people are now giving the celebrations in their society a miss and heading to resorts or hotels on the outskirts of the city for fancy celebrations or to simply spend time with their family.

“The events that take place in these resorts range from Rs1,200-3,000 per person. With the changing lifestyle, the peer pressure has been increasing and people don’t mind spending a little extra,” said Sagar Gada, event manager.

Gada went on to add that Igatpuri, hotels and resorts in Lonavala, Khandala and vineyards in Nashik were go-to places for city dwellers this festival weekend.

Dr Krusha Shah, a general physician, and her family, have always opted to celebrate the festival in a nearby place outside the city. This way, she gets to meet her extended family.

However, Bang said, while people are heading outside the city, events in the society are diminishing.

Prithvi Chitnis, owner, Basho resort at Mulshi, said that his holiday centre usually has a lot of guests over the weekend, but this weekend the number had increased because of the festival.

“Before festivals, I personally call guests and intimate them that they won’t be able celebrate the festival here. Despite that, the number keeps on increasing because the purpose of their visit is to spend time with their families,” said Chitnis.