MUMBAIWALE: Mumbai’s architectural styles and how to spot them

Forget what Pink Floyd sang. Mumbai’s newest Unesco World Heritage site is not just another brick in the wall. It’s spread across 66 acres, includes buildings in Fort, Churchgate and Marine Drive, and encompasses two distinct architectural styles: Victorian Gothic or Art Deco.

But if you’ve been scratching you head to figure out what those two terms mean, here’s help.

Alisha Sadikot conducts some of the most insightful heritage walks around the city and Atul Kumar has been championing Art Deco design for years. “How to recognise a building’s style is one of the most popular questions on my walks,” says Sadikot. “People generally think of everything as ‘colonial’ or ‘British Era’.” Take a look at the area through their eyes.

Drama queens: How to identify Victorian Gothic architecture

The Gothic Mount Mary Church. (HT FILE)

They’re older buildings. Much of Mumbai’s Victorian Gothic structures were built from the mid to late 1800s.

These are most likely to be public buildings. They were all designed and constructed by as public institutions, meant for government, business or administrative work.

This means they’ll be fairly large, designed to impose, made of stone that’s either black or a warm brown-yellow. The roofs will mostly be made of clay tiles.

Often a lighter stone will be used to add decorative flourishes, like a softer white stone for arches, ornamental mouldings and pillars.

You’ll glance at it and think it looks like a castle. There are towers, turrets, towering staircases and pointed arches.

The big buildings will have verandahs on all sides for ventilation. Think of a stone building being punctured. It was a way to use stone in a hot, humid city.

The buildings were designed to project the image of a big city, to make British visitors feel at home and to remind to Bombay’s citizens that this was an important British property.

CHEAT SHEET: Think of the building along the East side of Oval Maidan. The High Court, Mumbai University and the Old Secretariat. In Kala Ghoda, there’s Elphinstone College, David Sassoon Library, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and the Maharashtra Police headquarters. At Churchgate is the Western Railways headquarters. Outside of the Unesco precinct, take a look at St Xavier’s College in Marine Lines, Wilson College at Chowpatty, Gloria Church in Byculla and Mount Mary Church in Bandra.