Mumbra man stabs woman nine times for rejecting his marriage proposal

A 25-year-old man fled after stabbing a woman multiple times in Mumbra for rejecting his marriage proposal on Sunday.

The police said Karan Saybanna Hule and the 21-year-old woman were in a relationship for the past two years but her family members were against it.

Hule, a resident of Mumbra who works as a labourer, is absconding.

The woman — the police have refused to disclose her identity — was sitting outside near her house when Hule approached her and proposed to her again.

“When she refused, Hule took out a knife and stabbed her nine times,” said a police officer.

As passers-by rushed to her help, Hule managed to run away. The woman was taken to Kalwa civil hospital.

A police team from Mumbra police station and crime branch officers are searching for the accused, who is suspected to be hiding in Ratnagiri.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “The woman is critical. We are looking for the accused. The woman’s family members had warned Hule against talking to their daughter. Hule is related to the woman.”

“An attempt to murder case has been lodged,” said the police.

On August 4, a 22-year-old woman, who worked in a private firm, was stabbed to death by her 24-year-old boyfriend in Thane after she rejected his marriage proposal. The accused was arrested two hours after two hours incident.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 12:02 IST