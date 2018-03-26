Muslim women protest in huge numbers against Triple Talaq Bill in Thane

Thousands of Muslim women gathered in Mumbra, Thane, on Monday afternoon to protest against the Triple Talaq Bill, proposed by the central government. Women thronged to the Thane town from areas like Kausa and Shil.

Protesters began a march around 2 pm from Daru Falah Masjid, after which they gathered at the Jain Mandir ground in Mumbra, where members of the community would be speaking. The protest has been organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Kul Jamat, a Muslim organisation based in Mumbra.

“We have gathered to represent the sentiments of women from our community. We strongly oppose the Triple Talaq Bill, and so the government should not go ahead with it,” said Shabana Asan, 40, a representative of the Shia community in Mumbra.

Madina Ansari, 32, a resident of Mumbra, said, “We are against the Triple Talaq Bill. Hence, we have participated in this protest. We do not want any change in our Sharia law.”

Protestors feel that the government is interfering in their religious affairs.

Rauf Lala, from Kul Jamat said, “Triple Talaq is a part of our religion, and the government should not interfere in the Islamic law. The thousands of women who have participated in the march share this sentiment.”

“We respect the practice and follow it, as it is a part of our religion. We do not want any interference of the government in our religion,” said Somaiya Ansari, 35, member of a Muslim community board.

The protestors will submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the District Magistrate of Thane. The memorandum will state that the Triple Talaq Bill would do more harm than good to the Muslim women.

Salamat Ullah Nadvi, convener of the protest said, “We are against the bill because instead of protecting Muslim women, it would deprive them of the rights which they are getting now. Hence, the bill has more disadvantages than advantages, and will harm the Muslim women.”