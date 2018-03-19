My goal in life was to make money: former Maha CM Manohar Joshi

Taking a friendly dig at former chief minister Manohar Joshi about his goal of making money in life, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he is aware of his ideas about making money, but that it was not an appropriate stage to share those ideas.

Pawar was speaking at Manohar Joshi’s book launch in Mumbai on Sunday, where the latter inaugurated his 30th book that talks about life lessons.

Joshi, in his speech before Pawar, said “If you have money, 80% of your problems are solved. Besides it, good character and having proper planning are two other goals.”

In response to that, Sharad Pawar said, “I found out that one of Joshi’s hobbies when he first came to Mumbai and started taking the local was to read billboards of new constructions coming up along the tracks. It inspired him to get into construction and he earned a lot.”

Also present at the book launch were former president of India Pratibha Patil, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

In his book, which talks of successful life goals, Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi has interviewed prominent personalities above the age of 85.