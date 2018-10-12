Navi Mumbai airport: Cidco extends deadline for PAP to vacate their villages

Following persistent demands by the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project-affected people and intervention of newly-appointed City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) chairperson MLA Prashant Thakur, Cidco extended the deadline for airport PAP to vacate their villages that fall in the core area of the airport. Cidco said November 7 was extension being given to PAP.

Cidco has agreed to give the special incentive of ₹500 per sq ft to the villagers who give their consent and demolish their houses by November 7. It will also pay them rent for 18 months, as per its rental policy. In addition, Cidco has agreed to pay the rent even if villagers agree for tripartite agreement with a developer to construct new houses for them. As per the earlier policy, such villagers would not have got the rent, as developers bear the cost.

Around 3,500 families live in 10 villages that fall in the core zone of the airport, which will house the airport building, hangars, airstrip, among other facilities. Of these, around 1,100 families have already accepted Cidco offer.

Cidco chief public relations officer Priya Ratambe said, “We need five villages for the first phase of the project. So far, 90% villagers have given their consent. We are confident that remaining consents too will come following the extension of the incentive deadline. It has been given following a recommendation by Cidco chairperson and as per the demand of the PAP committee.”

She added as per concessionaire agreement with NMIAL, Cidco gave 90% of the airport area possession to the company on July 7 this year. As per the agreement, the remaining area has to be given by November 7.

Ratambe said, “We were assured by elected representatives and PAP committee that existing houses will be demolished in large numbers after Ganeshotsav. However, they insisted that the incentive offer be given to them all though the original deadline had ended. Earlier too, Cidco had extended the May deadline to July and offered full incentive. This is the final extension. Those vacating their houses after the expiry of this deadline will not get the incentive.”

‘Deadline should be after festive season’

Mahendra Patil, president of Navi Mumbai Airport Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti, said, “The airport PAPs are not opposed to shifting from their houses. However, this is a festive season. Navratri will be followed by Diwali and hence it is difficult to move out at this time as there are festivities in the villages. Cidco should take this into account and extend the deadline further. It is only a matter of a month now for the festivities to end. It will ensure that Cidco gets a much better response from the PAP.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 23:48 IST