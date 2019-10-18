e-paper
Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Navi Mumbai cops intensify drives ahead of elections

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:44 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
 With Assembly elections three days away, the Navi Mumbai police have intensified drives to prevent untoward incidents in the city. Apart from externing people with criminal records, they also expanded the areas of combing operations on Friday.

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said, “Till Thursday, we externed 14 people with criminal records from the city. They cannot come to the city for two years without taking permission from us. More history-sheeters are likely to be externed in the next two to three days.”

The police arrested five people with weapons and around 10 people with ganja and other narcotics.

Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police (special branch), said, “We have expanded the areas of combing operations. We are paying special attention to the slums, gaonthan areas and construction sites . Outsiders may come and stay at these places and some politicians may use them as bogus voters.”  

The police claimed to have taken several initiatives for ensuring peaceful elections. “Around 1,000 officials will be deployed at public places such as bus depots, railway stations and market areas,” another senior officer said.

Last week the police also launched a helpline- 9372419799- so that the residents can inform them about the violations of the moral code of conducts.

 

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:44 IST

