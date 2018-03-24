Navi Mumbai girl wrote SSC exam, a day before mother killed her for having affair with father

A 16-year-old girl from Kharghar who was allegedly killed by her mother suspecting a sexual relationship with her father had appeared in the ongoing SSC exams.

She wrote the Marathi language paper on March 3, a day before she was strangled to death with a dupatta, the police said.

The incident came to light after a post-mortem report revealed that the girl was strangled. The couple has three other children.

The police said they have not found any evidence to prove that the 39-year-old father, a civil contractor, had a sexual relationship with girl.

The police arrested the 36-year-old mother on Wednesday. She was remanded in police custody till March 27.

According to the police, the mother strangled the girl when no one else was at home on March 4. She called her husband to inform that the girl was not well. On reaching home, the husband found her dead. Some of their neighbours informed the police about the incident.

“I had seen red marks on the girl’s neck and found something amiss in the incident. However, owing to lack of concrete evidence, we had to keep quiet at the time,” said Dilip Kale, senior inspector of Kharghar police station.

After conducting post-mortem, the police handed over the body and the parents took it to their native place for the final rites. The post-mortem report later revealed that the girl was strangled to death.

“When the parents returned from Rajasthan on Wednesday, we summoned them,” Kale said.

“From the girl’s classmates, we have learned that she had been tortured by her mother for the past six months because of the latter’s suspicion,” Kale said.

“Because of the torture, the deceased had also tried to commit suicide twice,” he said.

The police also conducted a search operation at the family’s house on Thursday, said an officer.