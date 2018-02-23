Navi Mumbai man arrested for forcibly kissing woman at Turbhe station

The police arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly forcibly kissed a woman at Turbhe railway station on Thursday.

Officers said the 23-year-old commuter was waiting to board a train towards Thane, when the accused, Naresh Joshi, approached her around 11.25 am.

#WATCH: Girl molested at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai yesterday; accused has been arrested after complaint #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kwUfFhCZZG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

“The woman tried to avoid him as she did not know him. However, a few seconds later, accused grabbed her and started forcibly kissing her cheeks,” said a railway police officer.

The railway police said they had been monitoring Joshi’s movements even before that incident as they found him suspicious. As soon as CCTV cameras showed them what happened, they reached the spot and nabbed Patel in the subway connects the platforms.

“Based on a complaint registered by the woman, we booked the accused for sexual harassment under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. He confessed to the crime during interrogation,” the officer said.

The police are now investigating if the accused is a history sheeter.