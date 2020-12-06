e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: Minister steps in to resolve garbage dumping issue at Uran mangroves

Navi Mumbai: Minister steps in to resolve garbage dumping issue at Uran mangroves

The guardian minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, who was on a visit to Uran recently, met the activists who informed her about the garbage dump affecting the health of the people and destroying mangroves at Bori Pakhadi.

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:22 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Illegal dumping on mangroves in Uran.
Illegal dumping on mangroves in Uran.(HT Photo)
         

The guardian minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, has asked the Raigad district collector to resolve the pending issue of illegal dumping on mangroves in Uran. The minister, who was on a visit to Uran recently, met the activists who informed her about the garbage dump affecting the health of the people and destroying mangroves at Bori Pakhadi.

Nishant Gharat of Uran Yuva said, “We are made to suffer due to the unbearable stink, and at times polluting smoke from the garbage dump.”

Tatkare asked collector Nidhi Chaudhari to look into the issue immediately and find a solution.

BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said that Uran has been suffering for 13 years now due to the garbage dump at Bori Pakhadi residential area. Apart from damaging mangroves, the dump’s pollution has been causing breathing problems to the people around. The Uran Municipal Council also pumps out sewer water at the dump, which adds to the health risks.

He added, “We have been literally running from pillar to post to get the issue resolved by writing to the Prime Minister thrice and repeatedly alerting the Chief Minister. After a long fight, the then Konkan Divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund ordered an FIR to be filed against Uran Municipal Council for violation of the Environment Act, yet the garbage dumping goes on non-stop.”

Kumar said that after their complaint, the High Court appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee has asked both Cidco and Raigad district collector to find an alternative site for the garbage dump and not to harm the mangroves.

