Navi Mumbai sees rise in monsoon ailments

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:04 IST

The unseasonal rain has led to a rise in cases of viral fever and monsoon ailments.

It has been drizzling every evening for the past few days and the damp atmosphere has multiplied such cases.

Pragya Narvade, health official Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “The weather has been erratic for the past 15 days and we have seen many cases of fever. With such a weather, there is risk of outbreak of dengue and malaria.”

She added that they have advised residents to ensure that their homes and society premises do not have accumulated water,” said Narvade.

There have been many complaints from people from Kharghar, Panvel, and Kamothe for cases of fever.

PCMC officials have also started fumigation in many areas.

Like in monsoon, waterwlogging was been reported from low-lying areas in old Panvel when it was raining for the past few days.

“The roads have yet not been fixed and the continuously drizzle has led to waterlogging at many places. We have asked the civic body to take measures,” said Manohar Patil, 40, resident of Panvel.

Sporadic rain is a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed. “Fumigation drive is not conducted regularly,” said Hitesh Rane, 34, a resident of Old Panvel.

“Complaints of nausea, headache, fever, dizziness and body ache should be reported to medical practitioner because these could be symptoms of any disease,” said Dr Richa Waghmare a city-based physician.

“There is a rise in cases of dengue and malaria during September and October. Due to an extended monsoon this year, cases might keep coming till November or December,” said Waghmare.

Dr Amitkumar Nohwar, preventive and community medicine specialist, who works with NGO, said, “Water pockets lead to breeding of mosquitoes. Water should not be allowed to accumulate in open spaces.”

The health official has advised people to go to the nearest hospital if they have complaints of fever, dizziness, vomiting and body ache.

