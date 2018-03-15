Navi Mumbai to be water sufficient this summer

Good rainfall last year in Morbe dam catchment area has ensured that the dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai, has enough stock of water to last this summer. According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) engineering department, the dam has water stock to last until August this year.

The dam at present has a stock of 125.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of water, which will ensure that Navi Mumbai residents do not face any water cut.

Located in the foothills of Matheran near Chowk village of Raigad district, Morbe dam is owned by NMMC, which is the only civic body to have purchased its own dam after independence.

The dam is 88m tall and it can stock up to 190 mcm of water. Owing to inadequate rainfall in the previous four years, the dam had not filled up. However, excellent rains last year ensured that the dam filled up to its capacity. The authorities had to open the flap gates to release excess water to prevent flooding in the region.

NMMC sources 415 million litres of water per day (mld) from the dam. The water is supplied to 1,27,000 water connections in NMMC area. Close to 15 mld water is used for gardens and watering plans on the dividers and 37 mld is supplied to Kamothe node and the areas around Morbe dam.

The dam had received a rainfall of around 4,139 mm last year, leading to the comfortable position at present.

“We have enough water to last until the month of August. Since the rains will arrive in the month of June, the stock will be further augmented. There will be no water cuts in the city,” said additional municipal commissioner Ankush Chavan.

“However, we appeal to the residents to not waste water as it is a precious resource,” he added.

Meanwhile, neighbouring city Panvel is gearing up for water cuts from Friday. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested 25 mld water from NMMC and will withdraw the water cuts if it obtains the required volume of water from Navi Mumbai.