Navlakha in touch with terror groups: State

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:39 IST
The state concluded its arguments opposing the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of activist Gautam Navlakha and informed the court that Navlakha was not only a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group but an active leader who was in touch with terrorist organisations in Kashmir. The court, on Monday, was also told that Navlakha was involved in recruiting cadre, buying arms and raising funds for CPI (Maoist). This, the state said, was part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the government.

The state also submitted documents in a sealed envelope and said that in light of the submissions Navlakha’s application should be rejected.

The bench of justice Prakash Deu Naik was informed by special public prosecutor Aruna Pai that the arguments extended by senior counsel Yug Chaudhary in support of the application were not accurate.

Chaudhary had argued Navlakha was a rights activist and had undertaken fact-finding visits in tribal areas to understand and document the impact of unrest and violence on locals, which were being misconstrued by the government.

Pai rebutted the claims stating that Navlakha was in touch with terrorist organisations in Kashmir and this, itself, showed he was guilty of conspiring against the nation.

Choudhary sought time to respond to the submissions by Pai, which the court allowed and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

