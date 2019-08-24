NCP to start using saffron flags ahead of assembly polls

mumbai

In a bid to counter allegations that it is anti-Hindu and also to stake claim on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s legacy, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has said it will display saffron flags along with the party’s flag at its rallies and meetings.

At a rally in Marathwada region on Friday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced that the party will now start using two types of flags – the party flag and one of saffron colour.

Pawar insisted the saffron flag was not a monopoly of any particular party and is a tribute to Shivaji.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji is for all and saffron colour is not the monopoly of any one party. Since NCP was formed on June 10, 1999, we have been using only our party’s flag but from now on, NCP will also use saffron flags,” Pawar said while addressing a gathering at Pathri in Parbhani district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have been accusing the Congress-NCP combine of being anti-Hindu.

