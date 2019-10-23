NCRB data: Maharashtra sees 3,604 cybercrimes

mumbai

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2017 shows that the maximum number of cybercrime cases in the country were registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra. The state saw 3,604 cases in 2017 and 2,380 cases in 2016. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh saw 4,971 and 2,639 in 2017 and 2016.

Maharashtra saw the most number of cases related to cyberstalking and bulling (301), frauds (1,426), credit and debit card frauds (141), ATM frauds (598), online banking frauds (345), OTP frauds (122) and cheating (821). The state also has the maximum number of cases (2,422) pending in courts, after Uttar Pradesh (3,545).

While the number paint a dismal picture, a senior police officer attributed it to the fact that the police is not shirking its responsibility and registering all complaints. Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police, Maharashtra Cyber, said, “The police is very proactive in registering cases. We are particularly sensitising women and children and have a dedicated online portal where they can report crimes. Due to sustained efforts by the government and police, detection rates are also improving.”

Another senior police officer said, “Officers are being trained regularly. There is a cyber-lab and a cyber-police station in all districts.”

Meanwhile, experts saw the rise as a natural consequence of the digital age. Dr Ruchi Sinha, chairperson of centre for criminology and justice at TISS, said, “The worrying factor is that an increasing number of youngsters [in the age group 18-30] are using internet services. It’s obvious that cybercrimes like stalking and bullying will increase. There is still no proper understanding of concepts such as cyberbullying. It is important that all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, schools and social media platforms, take responsibility to spread awareness about the issue and educate youngsters on being responsible in the online space. Also, the content of gaming and advertisement should be age appropriate.”

Another concern observed by cyber experts is the ease with which fake profiles and email IDs can be created. Sanjay Kaushik, managing director for Netrika consulting, said, “It is very easy to create an email ID. Email service providers do not ask for many details that can be used to verify your identification and so, many fake profiles are made and misused. SIM card issuance procedures should be made stricter. Law enforcement agencies need to implement the law effectively.” An anti-Phishing portal – www.reportphishing.in – is now operational, to report cyber crimes and attempts at phishing.

