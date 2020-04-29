e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Neighbour assaults man for getting food from outside during lockdown

Neighbour assaults man for getting food from outside during lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:06 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 55-year-old man was recently attacked with a sharp weapon by his neighbour for stepping out of his Vasai home to get food packets being distributed by an NGO.

Waliv police registered a case against Subhash Tripathi, 57, for assaulting his neighbour Mohammed Shaikh.

On Saturday morning, Shaikh, a carpenter and a resident of Om Mangalam chawl, Boidapada, Vasai (East) stepped out to get the food packet. When he returned around 11.30am, Tripathi, who stays in the opposite room abused him for getting outside food and aid that he would be responsible for spreading the virus in the chawl. An altercation ensued and Tripathi hit Shaikh on the head with a sharp weapon. Shaikh’s wife Aasma intervened and rushed him to a hospital.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Tripathi. He has not been arrested yet.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news