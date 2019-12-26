New Year revellers at Karnala bird sanctuary under safety watch

mumbai

With New Year’s Eve less than a week away, officials at Karnala bird sanctuary have decided to increase vigilance at the premises.

As a measure to improve safety and security, more signages stating do’s and don’ts when inside the sanctuary will be installed.

PP Chavan, forest official, Karnala bird sanctuary said, “In two days we will install more signages across the sanctuary stating do’s and don’ts. As New Year is on a weekday, we are not expecting more rush yet we will be prepared.”

As a security step, policemen have been asked to be on guard at the sanctuary. “We have asked Panvel police station to give us cops to maintain safety among the visitors during the New Year. We would check all bags and vehicles and would not allow anybody to carry liquor bottles inside. We will also ensure no birds and mammals are disturbed,” added Chavan.

Ajay Kumar Landge, senior police inspector, Panvel police station, said, “The forest officials from Karnala have sent us a letter demanding cops in wake of increased visitors on New Year. We will send few cops for safety purposes.”

Many nature enthusiasts and photographers, among others, visit the sanctuary on New Year.

“I ensure to cycle till Karnala every year along with my friends. We all trek to the top to enjoy the view. We are instructed at the entry about the do’s and don’ts, hence, we all try to follow the same,” said Abhijeet Tiwari, 34, a regular visitor.