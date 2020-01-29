e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Next BEST thing: Women drivers for buses

Next BEST thing: Women drivers for buses

mumbai Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to hire women drivers for the electric buses it plans to purchase in around six months.

The BEST committee, which governs the transport and electricity distribution undertaking of the civic body, on Wednesday gave its approval to a proposal to procure 300 new electric buses for the city and hire women drivers to run some of these buses as per a Central policy.

As of now, women drive suburban trains, Metros, autorickshaws as well as taxis in Mumbai. Only BEST buses do not have women drivers, though the state transport corporation, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has women drivers for some ST buses.

BEST had earlier decided to induct a total of 450 e-buses, of which, the transport body has already procured 34 vehicles for its fleet. Now, it will procure 300 buses on a wet-lease basis, under which vehicles, along with the drivers, will be hired from private contractors. “Under the Centre’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy guidelines, we have to give preference to women drivers to run these 300 electric buses,” said a BEST official.

The women recruits will be the first in BEST’s history to get behind the wheel of the undertaking’s public buses. As a part of its women’s empowerment programme last year, BEST had hired six women conductors, but they were shifted to different departments on their own request. As per the transport body, buses with women drivers are likely to hit Mumbai roads within the next six months. MSRTC has conducted driver training for almost 10,000 women in Pune and recruited 163 women drivers in August 2019.

top news
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News