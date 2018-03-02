Nirav Modi fraud: CBI arrests PNB’s retired chief auditor

A day after arresting the internal auditor of Punjab National Bank (PNB), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested internal chief auditor (retired), Bishnubrata Mishra, on Thursday, in connection with the Rs-11,400 crore fraud involving diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

“Mishra was allegedly responsible for the concurrent audit of the bank from year 2011 to 2015 at Brady House branch, Mumbai”, said a CBI official.

The official said Mishra was responsible for auditing procedures followed in the PNB branch and reporting them. The CBI questioned 13 people in the case in addition to those arrested.

On Wednesday, the CBI arrested auditor-MK Sharma, chief manager (scale IV officer of the PNB), who was allegedly responsible for auditing practices at the PNB branch and reporting the deficiencies to the zonal audit office, said CBI spokesperson, RK Gaur.

Earlier this week,the CBI raided a chawl in the city and found letters of undertakings (LoU), said a CBI official.

The enforcement directorate (ED) also registered a case against Modi, Choksi and their companies and seized 41 properties around worth Rs1,200 crore belonging to them. The properties seized include 17 offices, 15 flats in Mumbai and a shopping mall in Kolkata.

Modi and his uncle left India before the CBI registered cases against them.

At the request of the income tax (I-T) department, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) issued a Blue Corner Notice against him and Choksi on Wednesday.

The I-T department also attached four more properties of the Nirav Modi group, including a Rs-13 crore farm house in Alibaug – around 100km south of Mumbai – and a 5.24MW solar power plant spread over 135 acres of land in Ahmednagar worth Rs70 crore. Ahmednagar is around 270km east of Mumbai.

The department also attached 34 more bank accounts and fixed deposits worth Rs1.54crore of the Gitanjali Group.