e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

No entry fee for open spaces: BMC

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:32 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that it will not charge entry fees from citizens to enter open spaces. This includes 1,068 gardens and playgrounds in the city. Ashustosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We have drafted the policy and it will be made public soon. However, we are not going to charge an entry fee for the open spaces, considering that it is meant for everyone.”

The decision comes a month after the civic body invited suggestions from the general public while drafting its policy on open spaces. On August 21, HT had reported that citizens were divided on whether or not there should be an entry fee for open spaces, with many saying that the fees should be used for maintenance of the property.

The BMC has received feedback from around 300 people, including suggestions for pet-friendly spaces, more facilities for physically-challenged people and extending the time of closure of the parks and gardens.

A BMC official said, “The policy on open spaces is drafted. Once the municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, approves it, the policy will be made public in coming days.”

Last month, BMC had announced that all the gardens in the city would remain open from 6am to 10pm. Additionally, it identified 23 gardens that would remain open for 24 hours on all days. Several citizens had complained that as many people reach home late, they are not able to use public spaces after work. In the past, several politicians have been charged high fees for entry to public parks that are otherwise free. Following this, the BMC in 2007 had stayed a controversial policy, under which it had sought to hand over open spaces to a private organisation for maintenance.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:32 IST

top news
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya on Maharashtra govt formation
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya on Maharashtra govt formation
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News