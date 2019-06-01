No fresh applications for round 2 of RTE admissions: BMC

The civic body’s education department on Friday said it will not allow fresh applications for the second round of school admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) quota — despite several parents and activists asking for it — and only allow existing applicants to change their personal details.

In the first round of RTE admissions, 2,261 of the 3,532 selected students were admitted into schools. This year, over 11,000 students had applied for more than 7,000 seats across 356 schools in the Mumbai region. Under the RTE Act, all unaided non-minority schools have to reserve 25% of their seats at the entry level for students from socially and economically weaker sections.

Parents who had applied for admissions under RTE in the first round can edit their application forms on the education department’s portal until June 4. However, new applicants who have missed out registering themselves would have to wait until all the existing applicants get admissions. The dates for the second lottery for existing applicants will be announced in the next few days.

Many parents had complained that their wards were not allotted schools in their neighbourhood. The education department has asked them to ensure the location of their residence is updated so that it can be verified on a satellite map and a school can be allotted in their vicinity. As per the RTE rules, students must be allotted a school in a radius of up to 3km from their residence.

“Many students who had applied in the first round are yet to get a seat. Parents will get a chance to fix the errors in the location to ensure that their wards get seats in the second round of admissions,” said an education department official.

A parent from Borivli said, “We missed out on the first round of applications because we were out of the city. Now they won’t accept new applicants.”

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 02:26 IST