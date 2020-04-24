No gathering at Mumbai mosques during Ramzan

mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:51 IST

The Mumbai police on Friday stated that gathering on terraces and mosques will not be allowed during the Ramzan festival.

“Actions are being taken at the zonal level keeping in mind the lockdown guidelines. We are communicating with community leaders and encouraging them to observe the fasts keeping in view the lockdown,” said deputy commissioner of police (operations), Pranaya Ashok.

“The food for Ramzan for those in red zones and containment zones will be taken care of through NGOs and volunteers who will deliver food at doorsteps,” he added.

The police have also beefed up security by roping in quick response teams (QRT), state reserve police force (SRPF) and other special forces.

“Drones will be used to monitor. Gathering at terraces and mosques is not allowed and public announcements will be made,” said Ashok.

141 FIRs on Thursday over lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered 141 FIRs against 210 people and arrested 121 of them over lockdown violations. A maximum of 78 cases are for gathering in public followed by 49 cases for not wearing masks. Till Thursday, about 20,563 calls were received on Mumbai Police helpline (100) over Covid-19 queries since the beginning of the lockdown. A total of 68,601 FIRs have been registered across the state and 14,806 have been arrested over lockdown violations. In all 477 people were arrested for assaulting police or obstruction and 47,083 vehicles were seized.

Powai constable tests positive

A 30-year-old police constable posted with the Powai police station was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The constable was showing symptoms since April 20 after which he was admitted to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. He was later shifted to a quarantine facility in Powai. As his body temperature increased, he was shifted to Hiranandani Hospital. Ankit Goyal, DCP zone 10, said,” We traced three police personnel who were in touch with him and home quarantined them.”

Father-son duo booked for selling fruits in containment zone

The Ghatkopar police on Friday registered a case against a father-son duo for allegedly selling vegetables and stepping out in containment zone. A video went viral of the police action in which it is seen that the police are beating up a vegetable vendor at Asalfa village in Ghatkopar (West). A case was registered against the father-son duo for disrupting a public servant from performing his duty. The police alleged that the vegetable vendor began to obstruct police action when they asked him the reason to sell vegetables in a containment zone. The police are also enquiring on the alleged high handedness of the police constables captured on a video beating the vendor.

Hotelier booked for denying rooms to BMC

An FIR was lodged by Matunga police against owner and manager of a hotel for denying access to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for using the hotel for quarantine facility. Senior police inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge confirmed the development. “The BMC officials approached the hotelier multiple times. The BMC engineer, Raju Wadile 52, approached the owner and also sent letters requesting them to use the hotel space in Dadar. But they didn’t give any response. We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter,” added Ghatge.

Actor, husband booked for house party

The Khar police booked actor Anita Raaj and her husband Sunil Hingorani for allegedly organising a house party with a few guests at their residence in Pali Hill on Monday. Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station, said, “We have booked both under section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Alcoholic arrested for burgling wine shop

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Meghwadi police for stealing liquor worth ₹2.5 lakh from a wine shop at Jogeshwari (West). Sudhir Nigudkar, senior Inspector of Meghwadi police station, said, “The incident is captured in a CCTV camera.” The accused told police that he is a habitual drinker and he was unable to buy liquor.

68 cops from state test positive

A total of 68 police personnel — nine officers and 59 constables — from Maharashtra Police have tested positive and another six who were positive have now recovered.

With inputs from Pratik Salunke, Suraj Ojha and Faisal Tandel