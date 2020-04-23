No pay cut for employees in April: Indigo CEO

mumbai

IndiGo has announced that it will not reduce the salaries of their employees during the lockdown. The company has withdrawn its earlier announcement about pay cuts for April.

IndiGo had earlier announced pay cuts up to 25% from April. According to the airlines, senior-level management airline officials were to take 20% pay cuts, pilots 15%, and others including cabin crew members 5% to 10%.

Ronojoy Dutta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiGo, in his email to its employees on Thursday stated, “In deference to our government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided to not implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April. However, your Excom and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. Everyone else can expect April salaries without any pay cuts.

Aviation is one of the major industries that is severely affected due to pandemic. As a result of this, aircraft have been on ground since March 25 and all Indian carriers like SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India have announced pay cuts for its employees.