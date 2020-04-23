e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / No pay cut for employees in April: Indigo CEO

No pay cut for employees in April: Indigo CEO

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

IndiGo has announced that it will not reduce the salaries of their employees during the lockdown. The company has withdrawn its earlier announcement about pay cuts for April.

IndiGo had earlier announced pay cuts up to 25% from April. According to the airlines, senior-level management airline officials were to take 20% pay cuts, pilots 15%, and others including cabin crew members 5% to 10%.

Ronojoy Dutta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiGo, in his email to its employees on Thursday stated, “In deference to our government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided to not implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April. However, your Excom and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. Everyone else can expect April salaries without any pay cuts.

Aviation is one of the major industries that is severely affected due to pandemic. As a result of this, aircraft have been on ground since March 25 and all Indian carriers like SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India have announced pay cuts for its employees.

top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India studying Trump order barring immigration
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news