e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / No pre-arrest bail to man in rape case

No pre-arrest bail to man in rape case

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:53 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The sessions court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a 35-year-old man for allegedly having sexual relations with a woman he met on a matrimonial website, on the pretext of marriage.

The accused worked in the United States of America (USA) and had met the victim through a matrimonial website. The two liked each other’s profiles and decided to meet during his visit to India.

It is alleged that the victim was a divorcee and was looking to remarry. Meanwhile, the accused was yet to finalise his divorce proceedings. He had allegedly promised the woman that once his divorce was finalised, they would get married.

The woman alleged that the accused visited India in August 2018 for the hearing on his divorce plea. During this time, the two met and the woman stayed with him for a few days. She alleged that the accused forced her into sexual relations after promising marriage.

It was further alleged that after he returned to the US, the accused started avoiding the woman’s attempts at contact, and refused to marry her.

The accused denied the allegations and claimed that the relationship was consensual. He alleged that he has registered a case against the woman with the police in the US. The accused further claimed that he refused to marry her after he came to know that she had relations with other men.

The court refused to accept the defence raised by the accused, holding that it is a matter for the trial to prove if the relationship was consensual or forced.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News