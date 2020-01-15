No pre-arrest bail to man in rape case

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:53 IST

The sessions court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a 35-year-old man for allegedly having sexual relations with a woman he met on a matrimonial website, on the pretext of marriage.

The accused worked in the United States of America (USA) and had met the victim through a matrimonial website. The two liked each other’s profiles and decided to meet during his visit to India.

It is alleged that the victim was a divorcee and was looking to remarry. Meanwhile, the accused was yet to finalise his divorce proceedings. He had allegedly promised the woman that once his divorce was finalised, they would get married.

The woman alleged that the accused visited India in August 2018 for the hearing on his divorce plea. During this time, the two met and the woman stayed with him for a few days. She alleged that the accused forced her into sexual relations after promising marriage.

It was further alleged that after he returned to the US, the accused started avoiding the woman’s attempts at contact, and refused to marry her.

The accused denied the allegations and claimed that the relationship was consensual. He alleged that he has registered a case against the woman with the police in the US. The accused further claimed that he refused to marry her after he came to know that she had relations with other men.

The court refused to accept the defence raised by the accused, holding that it is a matter for the trial to prove if the relationship was consensual or forced.