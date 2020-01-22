No question of govt formation proposal to Cong in 2014: Saamana

mumbai

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:16 IST

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dismissed the claim made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan that the Sena had proposed to form a government with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in 2014.

Chavan had said that after the 2014 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena and NCP had approached him to form a coalition government to stop the BJP, but the Congress had rejected the demand. Following the claims, Devendra Fadnavis, now leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said the statement was very surprising and revealed the “true face” of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which in November formed the government in the state along with the Congress and NCP.

Taking on Fadnavis, an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the “true face” of the BJP was exposed in 2014 after it snapped a 25-year-old alliance and later staked claim to form the state government with support of the NCP.

“In 2014, the true face of the BJP was exposed which the whole country saw... without thinking about Hindus, division of Hindu votes, relations of 25 years, the BJP cruelly broke off the alliance with Shiv Sena. This was the first mask of the BJP that came off,” the Sena said. The editorial said there is no “logic” in Chavan’s claims. “The Congress faced a drubbing in the 2014 election under the leadership of Prithviraj Chavan. The Congress then did not have a ‘voice’. The question of going to Chavan with the proposal to form a government does not arise,” the editorial said.

It added that the BJP has multiple masks on its face as it has a “factory of manufacturing masks”. “NCP’s Praful Patel came forward and extended unconditional support to the BJP to form the government. Here, the second mask of the BJP came off. It can be safely said that all these things were planned in advance. When all this was unfolding, the Shiv Sena was not hiding behind any mask,” it further added.

The Sena added that despite attempts, Sharad Pawar did not let a repeat of 2014 happen in 2019. “The same Sena that was in 2014 is still here. Despite having 105 [legislators], they had to sit in the Opposition because there is no end to the masks the BJP wears. They say one thing and do another.”