No respite for Mumbai motorists, as Sion flyover repairs delayed

Not finding contractors, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Friday re-issued tenders to carry out repairs on Sion flyover. This has delayed the work, which was to start from April 10.

A senior official from the MSRDC flyover department said although the state authority got two bidders, they did not qualify on the conditions mentioned in the tender. “We will try to start the repairs as soon as possible. We can take up the remaining work after the monsoon,” the official said.

MSRDC plans to replace 170 bearings on the Sion flyover over six months.

The bearings control the movement between the piers and girders of the bridge.

According to officials, a study by the civil engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay showed the flyover required remedial measures for its badly damaged bearings and expansion joints.