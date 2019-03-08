No simultaneous polls in Maharashtra, says chief minister

Chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together. Meanwhile, the major Opposition parties – Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – said they were ready to face both the elections.

The Fadnavis-led state government is in poll mode, clearing 22 decisions in its weekly cabinet meeting, and scheduling another meet on Friday to deliberate on 40-50 proposals. This has led to speculation of simultaneous polls in the state. There were also reports that the cabinet could decide on dissolving the Assembly soon. “Rest assured the elections in Maharashtra are not going to be held prematurely. Such reports are baseless,” the CM told reporters in Nagpur.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “It will be an opportunist move and betrayal of people’s trust, if the BJP government goes for simultaneous elections. In 1999, too, the saffron combine made a similar attempt, and lost power. This time too, they will meet the same fate.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said, “Just like other parties, we are prepared for the polls. However, the BJP won’t get the benefit of surgical strikes as their leaders didn’t cross the border to attack the terrorist camp. They will also have to take the ownership of the Pulwama attack, which was a complete intelligence failure. People will not forget the loss of 40 lives.”

Expressing shock over the Centre’s affidavit in the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale deal were stolen from the office of the defence ministry, she said, “Every citizen of this country must be feeling cheated.”

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 00:02 IST