e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

No takers for Iqbal Mirchi’s flats; another auction likely

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:36 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The two flats in Juhu belonging to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide the late Iqbal Mirchi found no bidders in the auction on Tuesday.

The ministry of finance conducted the auction as part of the crackdown on Dawood’s syndicate and properties in the country. The area of the flats, 501/502, in Milton Apartments on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West), that have been joined is 1,200 sqft. The base price for both the flats was ₹3.45 crore, which many found too high, according to sources from the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) office.

The base price was decided according to the market value. Now, the officials will try to auction the property again at a lower base prize, SAFEMA sources said.

Mirchi died of a heart attack in 2013 in London at the age of 63. Indian law enforcement agencies have identified more than 25 properties linked to Mirchi in London and the UAE.

top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News