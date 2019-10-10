e-paper
Noise level high in Thane on immersion day

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:08 IST
Megha Pol
More than 2,000 idols and 8,737 kalash (puja items) were immersed in the 15 lakes and immersion ghats in Thane on Dussehra, which marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja. However, the immersion processions were noisy, with sound decibels as high as 100 decibels.  

A TMC official said, “A total of 10,754 idols and ghat (kalash) were immersed. These include 2009 idols (1,728 household ones and 281 public idols) and 8,737 ghats were immersed. Naupada and Wagale Estate witnessed the most immersion processions while it was lowest at Panchpakhadi.”

Activist Mahesh Bedekar, said, “The decibel levels were high throughout the evening on Tuesday. The most affected was Ram Maruti area opposite Masunda lake. At 9pm, the noise level at Ram Maruti Road was 100 decibels, followed by 95 decibels at Shivai Nagar and Vartak Nagar.”

Bedekar added that drums and traditional bands being played at the processions caused noise pollution. Some immersion processions also had a DJ. The noise levels were high till 11pm.

However, the toll-free number given by TMC did not receive any complaints.

Seventy idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in Kalyan- Dombivli area on Tuesday. Immersions is carried out at two major spots.

“Immersions was carried out smoothly on the last day of the festival as there were no violations reported. Most of the idols were of public organisers,”said a police officer from Kalyan zone 3.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 01:08 IST

