e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Notices to 150 GoAir pilots for duty-time breach

Notices to 150 GoAir pilots for duty-time breach

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:36 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Over 150 GoAir pilots were issued notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday to explain why they have exceeded their flight duty time limits (FDTL). The FDTL rules limits the number of hours crew members are allowed to fly at a stretch. This is to reduce fatigue among them that could adversely affect safety.

GoAir has about 600 pilots, which implies around 25% of them were served notices. “More than 150 pilots have been issued notices for working for consecutive nights than mandated and not availing weekly offs. For base mismatch, head of operations has also been issued notice,” said a top DGCA officer. Base mismatch refers to the mismanagement by the airline by having difference between allocated home base to crew and the home base as reflected in their schedule. DGCA also issued notices to the airline’s management for recurrent flight delays.

“The airline is in contact with the DGCA and will be submitting a response. GoAir will take appropriate actions to abide by the directives,” a GoAir spokesperson said.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News