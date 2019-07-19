NSG’s Mumbai unit gets first indoor shooting range at Marol campus

The city unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) got its first state-of-the-art indoor shooting range, the most advanced one in India, at its Marol campus on Thursday.

The 50-metre shooting range is equipped to handle the advanced combat trainings required for the elite commandos, who will prepare for all kinds of operations, especially counter-terror operations in congested urban environments.

“To hone these skills, the firing range has comprehensive combat training systems which will train commandos on how to identify a friend or a foe in seconds; and engage with the target with lethal precision and zero error,” said an NSG official.

The facility also consists of self-sealing targets which auto repair themselves after being hit by a bullet. The data from each hit will be instantly relayed to the trainee and the control room for a detailed review. The shooting range also has the facility to broadcast a live exercise via a secure network to the NSG headquarter, in New Delhi, said officials.

The facility meets international health and safety standards.

“It features modern bullet trap systems, ballistic safety treatments, and an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system to filter out harmful emissions from fired ammunition,” said an NSG officer.

