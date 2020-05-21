Offer Eid prayers at home, appeals city police chief

mumbai

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and community leaders appealed to people to celebrate upcoming Eid festival and offer Namaz at home in a bid to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the worst-affected city in the country.

Singh said, “So far we have received good co-operation from people during the holy month of Ramzan. We expect the same cooperation from our brothers during Eid as well. No permission is being given for organising any religious activity or Eid namaz or prayers in public places. This is being done to prevent further spread of the virus in Mumbai. Together, Mumbaiites will win this battle against Covid-19.”

Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “We have informed all 93 police stations across Mumbai that no permission shall be granted to any organisation for any religious activity which is in violation of lockdown order.”

MLA and cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh said, “Eid will be celebrated either on May 24 or May 25 as per sighting of moon. As the curfew has been extended, our community will follow lockdown orders and offer Namaz at home and not in mosques.”

“We have obeyed the rules, and also made frequent announcements from mosques during Ramzan requesting people to stay home and to celebrate Eid and pray at home,” said Suhail Khandwani, trustee of Mahim dargah and Haji Ali dargah.

2.86 lakh people sent back, 2.29 lakh on waiting list

Till Thursday afternoon, a total of 2,86,247 stranded people, mostly migrants, have been sent back to their home states while 2,29,915 are still on the waiting list of the Mumbai Police. In all a total of 5, 16, 162 people have been registered with Mumbai Police. In this 2, 42, 899 have been sent back by train and 43, 348 left by other modes of transport like buses and cars. Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops), confirmed the figures.

In a related development, 2,000-odd migrants from slums in Kandivli (West) who had registered with Kandivli police had to return back to their shelters in Mumbai as two trains that were to leave from Borivli station to their home states were cancelled on Thursday by railways.

750 personnel positive in Mumbai Police, 519 quarantined

The total number of Mumbai Police personnel who tested positive for Covid-19 rose to 750 on Thursday afternoon. A total of 10 personnel have died so far in Mumbai Police. On Thursday, a constable from Thane Police and another constable from Pune Police succumbed to the infection, taking the total death toll to 16 in state police. Another 448 police constables and 71 officers have been quarantined.

Third covid care centre for cops at police gymkhana

A 50-bed Covid care centre will be soon set up at Mumbai Police gymkhana, Marine Lines for all police personnel who tested positive. A senior police officer confirmed the development. There are two existing Covid care centres for cops in the city; one at Vakola with 300-beds and one at Marol with 250 beds.

113 booked, 57 arrested for lockdown violations on Wednesday

A total of 113 FIRs against the same number of people have been registered on Wednesday and 57 have been arrested. A maximum of 90 FIRs were for gathering in one place, 13 for not wearing masks, five for unnecessary use of vehicles and two against shops for operating despite being a non-essential service. A maximum of 47 FIRs were in south Mumbai, followed by 24 each in eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. 15 FIRs were registered in central Mumbai and 3 in north Mumbai.

78 inmates released from Arthur Road jail

Seventy eight inmates were released on bail from Arthur Road jail, where at least 184 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and been quarantined within the overcrowded jail premises in the past three days. Similarly, 89 inmates were released from Byculla District Prison, 57 from Thane Central Jail and 76 from Taloja Jail.

In the past one week, around 534 inmates were released on bail across Maharashtra. Till May 21, based on the decisions made by the high-powered committee, 7,876 prisoners have been released either on parole or on bail from jails across the state since lockdown started. According to an official release by the Maharashtra prison authorities, the state prisons still have 30,416 more inmates.

Man arrested for trying to send unlisted migrants in train

Sakinaka police arrested a 30-year-old man from Kajupada slum in Andheri (East) for charging ₹1,100 from unlisted migrants to get them on-board Shramik special trains in place of listed migrants who have left on their own after waiting for several days.

Kishor Sawant senior inspector of Sakinaka police station, said, “The accused, Madan Lal Yadav, and his aides knew most of the migrant group leaders in our jurisdiction. He used to be keep in touch with them to find out if there are any registered migrants from their group who left on their own. He then used to take ₹1,100 from unlisted migrants to send them in place of the listed migrants.”

The accused used to lie to group leaders saying the police would cancel their registration if they find people missing from the list. “Due to huge crowds, we only check the details of the group leaders. However, on Wednesday we started calling each migrant by their name and found few 18 unlisted people were in one group,” said an officer.

“We also suspect they may have charged more than 100 migrants for this service. We have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act,” Sawant added.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Suraj Ojha)