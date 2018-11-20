Ola-Uber drivers call off protest after meeting Maharashtra CM

Commuters using the Ola-Uber service can heave a sigh of relief as the drivers of the two app-based cab companies called off their agitation on Monday, after the members of the two workers’ unions representing the drivers, met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to put forth their demands. However, the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS) and Marathi Kamgar Sena stated that if the state fails to give a positive response on the CM’s assurances, they will agitate again.

“We suspended the agitation after meeting the Maharashtra chief minister. We have requested him to hold a meeting of all the stakeholders – including the companies and the representatives of the drivers. The chief minister assured us that such a meeting will take place after the winter session of the legislative Assembly. However, if there is no positive response on our demands, then our agitation would continue,” said Sachin Ahir, president of MRRKS and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The union claimed that a committee will be formed by the state to look into the demands of the drivers. The committee’s report will be taken into consideration and would be implemented.

“A committee will be made who will look into the demands of the drivers and give their suggestions. The committee will also speak to the companies and get their opinion as well,” said Govind Mohite, general secretary, MRRKS.

Earlier in the day, a protest rally was organised by the unions from Bharatmata Cinema in Currey Road to the Vidhan Bhavan. However, the Mumbai police detained those who lead the protest and took them to Azad Maidan. The drivers and the union leaders then held the protest at Azad Maidan in the afternoon.

Passengers of mobile-based apps faced several difficulties on Monday, as the services were offline. The passengers who were travelling back home from the domestic and international airports were the worst hit because black and yellow taxis were not easily available either.

Commuters took to social media to describe their ordeal.

“Landed in Mumbai and greeted by Uber and Ola strike. Long queues at airport to get a cab. We the people will not let this country function. People just don’t want to work and then claim tech is taking their livelihood,” tweeted @Batla_G.

This is the second agitation by the Ola and Uber drivers in the city. The app-based cabs had first been off the roads on October 22 for 13 days. The second agitation started on Saturday midnight, as drivers began going offline.

The drivers have been demanding higher income, a minimum base fare in the range of ₹100-150 depending on the car type and a per-km fare of ₹18 to ₹23, among other things. They are also demanding to reinstate the drivers who have been blacklisted by the app-based companies due to lower customer ratings.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 00:26 IST