On-duty CR staff hit by train while inspecting tracks in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:01 IST

An on-duty Central Railway (CR) employee died after he was hit by a local train between Kalyan and Thakurli stations on Wednesday.

The victim, Vimal Roy, 40, an assistant divisional engineer with CR, was carrying out track inspection work with other gangmen (track maintainers) when the incident took place, a government railway police (GRP) official from Kalyan said.

The same spot has seen five accidents in the past eight years, in which gangmen have died while carrying out maintenance work on tracks, said a CR official, on condition of anonymity.

“The accident took place on the slow track [towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus] at 4.45 pm on Wednesday. The Kalyan local heading towards CSMT hit Roy from behind, leading to grievous head injuries. His co-workers alerted railway officials and the GRP team at Kalyan,” a senior official from the Kalyan GRP said,.

He said Roy was rushed to Fortis Hospital, but declared dead on arrival. His body was then taken to Rukminibai Hospital for post mortem. Roy’s co-workers said they had alerted him about the local train approaching.

“A gangman, who was a few metres away from Roy, shouted and tried to alert him, but Roy could not hear owing to the sound of the approaching train,” said H Singhal, 59, senior section engineer, who was carrying out inspection work towards Thakurli. Sunil Bendale, 54, senior section engineer and assistant general secretary of CRMS (Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh) said that in the past eight years, at least five gangmen have been run over while carrying out maintenance work on the railway tracks between Kalyan and Thakurli.

According to railway officials, lack of manpower to carry increases the risk of such accidents. “Due to less number of workers, there is more pressure on the senior railway officers who are on the spot to inspect the maintenance work. We need more manpower to just alert the officers and gangmen on duty,” added Bendale.

An accidental death report had been registered at Kalyan GRP. Roy, who was from Jhansi is survived by his wife and two sons

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 05:01 IST