One dead as fire guts 2 floors of nursery school building in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was killed as a major fire charred two floors of a nursery school building in Girgaum on Sunday evening. A major tragedy was averted as the building, Kothare House, near Central Plaza, was vacant as it was Sunday, said Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner of D ward, under whose jurisdiction this area falls.

Raunak Global Academy, the nursery school, was located in the building on the first to the third floor.

According to VP Road police station, the man who was killed has been identified as Khadir Alam. He was found by the fire brigade in an unconscious state on the third floor of the building. He was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead.

No other injuries were reported, but the fire brigade continued its search for any unidentified missing persons, late into the night.

The first floor of the building was undergoing renovation work. Mote said, “There was carpentry work going on the first floor, and it is likely that the dead person was a worker.”

A Level II fire (not a major fire) gutted second and third floors of the four-storey building at 6.08pm on Sunday.

The fire turned into a Level III fire (major fire) by 6.30pm. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire brigade pressed eight fire engines and seven water tankers, a turntable ladder and an ambulance to the spot. The fire was brought under control after around three hours of fire fighting, by 9.43pm.

According to reports from the fire brigade, the building did not have the mandatory fire safety systems. P Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, “Like every other building in Mumbai, the problem we faced in this building was also of accessibility to the building. The lanes leading to it were narrow and parking fire tenders proved to be a major challenge.”