e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / One more arrested from Bengaluru for smuggling wildlife

One more arrested from Bengaluru for smuggling wildlife

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:01 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Thane The Thane forest department arrested one more accused in wildlife smuggling racket.

“Shahid Iqbal Ahmed, 26, was handed over to Thane forest department on January 7. He was produced in court on Wednesday and has been remanded to one day police custody,” said an official from forest department.

“Ahmed was arrested from his home at Bengaluru. We seized three monitor lizards, one parrot and 13 Scaly Breasted Munia,” said the forest official.

Last month, six people from Hyderabad were arrested for the crime and released on bail.

On December 10, Mohammad Khalid Riyaz Ahmed, 24, was arrested at Thane station with birds and animals. Three more were arrested later.

“Hyderabad resident Mohammad Ahmed was arrested by Thane forest officials with three falcons, one black-shouldered kite and one Eagle owl which was kept in a box. He was travelling in Coimbatore-LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) to sell them in Mumbai when he was arrested at Thane station ,” said one of the forest officials from Thane forest department.

On December 11, one more accused was arrested from Bengaluru.

“All the accused were arrested under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said the official.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to J-K today: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News