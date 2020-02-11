e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / One teacher per 15 students: AICTE’s rule for autonomous, deemed colleges

One teacher per 15 students: AICTE’s rule for autonomous, deemed colleges

mumbai Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:03 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

With the aim of improving academic standards in engineering colleges, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked colleges to improve the ratio of teachers to students. According to the new rule, all deemed and autonomous colleges must have a student-faculty ratio of 15:1 from the academic year of 2020-21. Government colleges will continue to have a ratio of 20:1.

The new ratio is among several changes introduced in the Approval Handbook 2020-21, released by AICTE last week. Institutes have till March 5 to make the necessary changes to fulfil the new requirements.

While the required student-faculty ratio stood at 15:1 until 2018, the same was relaxed to 20:1 for all professional courses after several institutes complained against the rule, especially government-run institutes which must wait for approvals to hire teachers for months at a stretch. The ratio was changed to 20:1 for all institutes in 2018. The new rule affects only deemed and autonomous colleges, with the government colleges continuing with the 20:1 ratio.

With the student-faculty ration reset at 15:1 for deemed and autonomous colleges, these institutions will have to either hire more teachers or reduce the number of students.

“Professional courses need to focus more on quality research and while some institutes might have some limitations, deemed and autonomous colleges get a special status because we expect them to better the quality of education they impart,” said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE. “This move will help with more faculty [members] who could focus on research amidst students and lead to abundant mentors for the students,” he added.

The new student-faculty ratio is likely to lead to more jobs. “There is no dearth of qualified teachers so institutes should have no trouble finding appropriate faculty,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

AICTE has also imposed a deadline on the approval of courses by institutes, stating that technical institutes should have at least 60% of their courses accredited in the next three years in order to avoid repercussions. Any institute with over 70% vacancy in the last five years will face axing of their intake capacity by 50%. “These changes are necessary to maintain quality education in technical courses, which witnessed mushrooming in the last few years but declining interest in the courses due to falling quality,” said Sahasrabudhe.

top news
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News