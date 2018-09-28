One year of Elphinstone Road stampede: Measures planned remain on paper

After the loss of 23 lives in the stampede at Elphinstone Road station on September 29 last year, the railway authorities formed 13 multi-disciplinary teams to inspect and assess the infrastructure on the entire suburban network, and give suggestions to make them safer. A year later, the authorities are still to act on the recommendations, leaving some stations vulnerable.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Among the railway ministry’s immediate measures taken in the aftermath of the incident at Elphinstone Road, now renamed Prabhadevi, was formation of teams comprising personnel from the central, western railway, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), Mumbai Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The detailed report prepared by the teams suggested deployment of additional manpower to control crowd, construction of foot overbridges, escalators and lifts and clearing the entry and exit points.

The railway authorities also deployed 550 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel to prevent overcrowding at railway stations. In the past one year, they have constructed 21 FOBs on CR route and 11 on WR route.

SHAKY GROUND REALITY

Two incidents this year highlighted how very little has come of the teams’ suggestion to manage the crowd on the FOBs better. The shutting of Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel in July led to stampede-like situation, thanks to the lack of coordination between railway, civic and police personnel. Action was taken only after commuters posted images on social networking sites. A similar situation arose at Santacruz railway station in September, when the public bridge was shut and pedestrians were asked to use the railway foot overbridge.

Another suggestion of the teams – decongestion of entry points by preventing autorickshaws and taxis – too hasn’t been paid heed to. A case in point could be the narrow entrance at Chinchpokli railway station. “The south-end of the bridge is narrow and it becomes difficult for commuters during peak hours,” said Shiv Sena corporator Ramakant Rahate.

ENTRY TO CROWDED CENTRAL

At Kurla railway station too, despite having a separate space, autorickshaws continue to block the entrance of the railway station. “Finding your way through a maze of autorickshaws is a task,” said Abdullah Shaikh, a Kurla resident.

The audit also recommended declaring the 50-meter area outside railway stations no-hawking zones.

At Ghatkopar, the audit team had sought eviction of unauthorised hawkers to the west of platform number one. However, the hawkers continue to operate during peak hours.

“At times, the ticket queues reach outside the station. The hawkers waiting in the passage make it difficult to reach the platform, especially during peak hours,” said Mohini Nirmal, a Ghatkopar resident.

Restricting WiFi to ticketing area was among the other ideas put forth by the teams, stating that free WiFi was being used by non-commuters, thus blocking foot overbridges, entry and exit points.

Passenger associations said the agencies have learnt nothing from the stampede. “Jogeshwari, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Andheri are vulnerable to stampede. There is no coordination between railways and civic body on critical issues. The Andheri bridge collapse is an example of it,” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 00:48 IST