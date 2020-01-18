e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Only 2% of skill training target met in 8 years: Data

Only 2% of skill training target met in 8 years: Data

mumbai Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:09 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
The state government has been able to impart skills to only 2% of the total targeted people between 2012 and 2019, data released by the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has revealed.

A report compiled in the Skill Gap Survey conducted by the National Skill Development Corporation stated that over 1.54 crore skilled personnel will be required by 2022. This would mean that at least 15 lakh people are trained in skills across the state every year. The data shared by MSSDS, however, revealed that only about 2% (3.31 lakh) of the total requirement is fulfilled by 2019. Of these, only 1.58 lakh certified people have got jobs during these years.

The data was shared after Shiv Sena’s student wing Yuva Sena wrote to the officials to get a status report on the skill development courses in the state. Sainath Durge, a core team member of Yuva Sena, said, “Over the last few years, skill-based courses have not generated a satisfactory output.”

Santosh Raut, state mission coordinator, MSSDS said, “Some programmes are conducted as part of specific schemes and we don’t have consolidated data for all which might have led to partial figures being declared.”

