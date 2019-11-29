Oppn leader Fadnavis starts slamming govt

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:31 IST

Soon after he participated in the swearing-in ceremony of his former ally and incumbent CM Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis seems to have switched into his role as the leader of the Opposition.

Starting with critiquing the new government’s common minimum programme late Thursday night to slamming Thackeray for staying work on the Aarey car shed, Fadnavis has not spared any time to put the nascent government on the mat.

In between these two reactions, the former CM also questioned the new government over its first cabinet meeting that he said focussed on how to prove “majority secretly” rather than discuss how assistance and relief can be given to state’s farmers.

“Maharashtra wants answers,” he said.

On staying the work on car shed at Aarey, Fadnavis said, “This shows that the state government is not serious about Mumbai infrastructure projects. And the ultimate sufferer is common Mumbaikars only. Such decisions will demotivate investors to come forward in the future.”

Going by these reactions, it is clear that Fadnavis and the BJP plan to aggressively don its new role as the sole Opposition party in Maharashtra.

This is the first time since 1999 when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was formed and state’s polity got divided into four main parties that one party will completely own the Opposition space.

While Fadnavis can use this space well given his understanding of the administration and oratory skills, some within the BJP think he must also take time to build his own team. A first test for the new Opposition party will be in the coming days during the winter session of the state legislature.

“When pitted against Congress-NCP leaders on the ruling benches, we are short on experience. We lack a good floor manager as well as second-rung leaders after Fadnavis to take on someone like Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Ashok Chavan etc,” said a senior BJP leader.

With Eknath Khadse, former leader of Opposition, who had in his earlier avatar mentored Fadnavis, and a senior leader like Vinod Tawde (both were not given tickets to contest the polls) sidelined, the leader of Opposition will have his work cut out.

Moreover, former chief whip of the party Raj Purohit, who was good with co-ordinating among party legislators, has also been kept out of the Assembly.

Former ministers Ashish Shelar and Yogesh Sagar are now likely to be given important roles to speak in debates and undertake floor management.

Political observers said it would be better if Fadnavis bides his time and allows the government to make mistakes before taking the belligerent tone.

“By pulling of the stunt by trying to form the government with Ajit Pawar, he has already helped the three parties come together. Now, by criticising it from day one, the BJP is again doing the same. It would be better if they bide their time,” said a senior official, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, Thackeray slammed Fadnavis for his criticism that the government’s CMP did not focus on backward regions. “I am the CM of the entire state not a specific region. Our CMP is for citizens and farmers of the whole state,” he said.