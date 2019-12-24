Out on bail, man stalks woman again

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:57 IST

Hours after being released on bail, a stalker made threatening calls and sent text messages to the complainant, prompting her to approach the police again to file a fresh case against the accused.

Following a complaint lodged by a woman stating that the accused, Nayan Tilwani, a 31-year-old event manager, was harassing and stalking her, Tilwani was arrested by Amboli police on December 23.

According to the complainant, she met Tilwani in 2011 while working for the same organisation. However she left the organisation in 2012, and again got back in touch with the accused in 2015 via social media, and became friends. The woman said she decided to cut all ties with him in 2016 due to Tilwani’s addiction to liquor and drugs, following which the accused started harassing her, and on one occasion he ended up at her doorstep in an inebriated state. Following which, she filed a complaint with the police who warned him and let him go.

After that, Tilwani started stalking and calling her, her family members as well as her friends. After this she approached police again who registered an FIR against him under section 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. Tilwani was arrested on December 23 and was produced before court where he got a bail.

According to the complainant, Tilwani started harassing her by making calls and sending messages hours after his release.