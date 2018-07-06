Outstation train coach derails at Khandala, disrupts Mumbai-Pune morning trains

A coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Madurai Express derailed early on Friday at Khandala. No passengers injured in the mishap, though the derailed coach is badly damaged.

The derailment led to the cancellation of four trains that run between Mumbai and Pune, on both routes, including the Intercity, Sinhagad Express and Pragati Express, besides the Pune-Karjat-Pune train.

The mishap occurred at 2.45am in Khandala ghat section, where the trains are pushed from behind by two engines because of the steep incline.

The coach that derailed was the last one.

“No one was injured in the mishap,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR). The derailed coach was separated and Madurai-bound train continued its journey.

Passengers in the Madurai-bound train were taken care of, Udasi said. “We served tea and breakfast to 900 passengers.”