e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Palghar lynching case: SP sent on compulsory leave

Palghar lynching case: SP sent on compulsory leave

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

State home minister Anil Deshmukh late on Thursday announced that Palghar superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh has been sent on compulsory leave over his handling of the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case. The state government has already suspended a few police personnel and officers for their inept handling of the incident, wherein three people were murdered by a mob of tribals during the nationwide lockdown.

Deshmukh, on Thursday, visited Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district where the lynching took place. He was accompanied by director general of police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and met local political representatives including MP, MLA and members of gram panchayat. Local political leaders reportedly complained to the minister that the police did not take adequate steps to mitigate the rumours which led to the killings.

Deshmukh, in a video message on Thursday, said, “After visiting the village and meeting the elected representatives, we have taken the decision of sending the Palghar SP on compulsory leave. The charge of the post has been given to the additional superintendent of police of Palghar.”

On April 16, three men – two seers and their driver – were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadchinchale village, around 110km from Palghar, and were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident occurred when the victims were going from Mumbai to Surat to attend a funeral.

The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri, 70; Sushil Giri, 35; and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30. The seers belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were slated to attend the last rites of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri in Surat.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news