Palghar lynching case: SP sent on compulsory leave

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:57 IST

State home minister Anil Deshmukh late on Thursday announced that Palghar superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh has been sent on compulsory leave over his handling of the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case. The state government has already suspended a few police personnel and officers for their inept handling of the incident, wherein three people were murdered by a mob of tribals during the nationwide lockdown.

Deshmukh, on Thursday, visited Gadchinchale village in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district where the lynching took place. He was accompanied by director general of police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and met local political representatives including MP, MLA and members of gram panchayat. Local political leaders reportedly complained to the minister that the police did not take adequate steps to mitigate the rumours which led to the killings.

Deshmukh, in a video message on Thursday, said, “After visiting the village and meeting the elected representatives, we have taken the decision of sending the Palghar SP on compulsory leave. The charge of the post has been given to the additional superintendent of police of Palghar.”

On April 16, three men – two seers and their driver – were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadchinchale village, around 110km from Palghar, and were beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident occurred when the victims were going from Mumbai to Surat to attend a funeral.

The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri, 70; Sushil Giri, 35; and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30. The seers belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were slated to attend the last rites of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri in Surat.