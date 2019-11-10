Panvel bus depot revamp project delayed, waits for nod

mumbai

Nov 10, 2019

The much-delayed Panvel ST bus terminus work is unlikely to take off this year. The ₹240- crore project continues to be mired in red tape even as passengers continue to have a harrowing experience at the terminus.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had planned to redevelop the terminus on a build-operate-transfer basis. However, the plan was shelved. MSRTC awarded the contract to an agency for redevelopment. The work was expected to start in December 2018 but the delay in getting permission has posed hurdles for the project.

Mahesh Sawant, engineer, MSRTC, said, “Work on the bus terminus will start as soon as we get permission from PCMC.”

There are potholes on the depot premises. There are no proper sheds for the passengers. The gutters at the depot overflow leading to the sewage water entering the depot area. The commuters are forced to make their way through it.

Around 4,200 buses use the terminus every day while travelling to and from Mumbai. There are 26 platforms at the depot. Under the new plan, it will have 30 platforms.

Saif Saithi, a resident, said, “For years, we have been hearing of the redevelopment plan. It has remained only on paper. The roads at the depot are in a bad shape. The bus stops are inadequate and ill-equipped.”

MSRTC had sought permission from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for construction work at the depot.

The town planning department of PCMC had asked for revision in the plans submitted. The process to change the plan, submit it and secure permission is expected to take another three months at least, said officials.

PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We had asked them for some measurement and other details. Sanction will be given next week.”