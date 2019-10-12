Panvel rural nodes to get 27 toilets after PCMC survey

mumbai

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will construct 27 toilets to ensure that the villages are open-defecation free.

Jamir Lengrekar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, “We will carry out a survey and those areas which lack cleanliness and hygiene will be shortlisted so that people will be able to get the facility either free or by paying minimal charge. We will identify 27 locations.”

PCMC nodes lack cleanliness and hygiene. The urban nodes under PCMC such as Kharghar, Kamothe and Roadpali are clean but other areas are neglected.

Villages such as Dhansar and Koynavele do not have enough public toilets.

Activist Shivansh Raj said, “In many villages, there is one toilet seat per 60 people. Even though the civic body has decided to construct more toilets, they need to do detailed research on the number of toilets needed which will ensure proper sanitation in the area.”

Tenders for the project will be floated after Assembly elections.

