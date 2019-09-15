Panvel station area will be barricaded to stop illegal parking

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:11 IST

Soon, you will not be able to randomly park your vehicle around Panvel railway station.

Railway officials have decided to barricade the area around the station to decongest it.

Commuters usually park their vehicles around the station in no-parking zones, turning the busy area into traffic maze.

Commuters have been complaining about traffic bottlenecks on the station premises during peak hours as several vehicles are parked in the area near the station, which is illegal.

SM Nair, Panvel station manager, said, “The traffic issue has been there for a long time and regular announcements to decongest the area have been of no use.”

Only a handful use parking lots. “Barricading will ensure that vehicles are parked in the designated parking area. The work of barricading has started and will be completed soon,” said Nair.

Abhijeet Mohite, traffic police inspector, Panvel, said, “There have been regular complaints about increased traffic on Panvel station premises. Though we had taken action against illegally parked vehicles, a permanent solution was needed. Barricading the area is the best solution.”

Residents, who are in a hurry to reach the station and often face traffic hurdles, welcomed the decision. “I often miss my regular train because of parking near the station. Autos don’t follow the queue order and park right in front of the station, leading to bottlenecks,” said Dhiren Patel, 40, a Panvel resident.

Around 70,000 commuters use Panvel railway station every day and transport experts have said the number is slated to cross one lakh in the near future.

Arun Bhise, an activist from Panvel, said, “The number of passengers using the station has been increasing, so facilities too should be upgraded. This is a positive step taken by authorities.”

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 01:11 IST