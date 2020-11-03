e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Parents, coaching class owners urge Raj Thackeray to intervene in FYJC admission, starting classes in Maharashtra

Parents, coaching class owners urge Raj Thackeray to intervene in FYJC admission, starting classes in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Parents along with coaching class owners and teachers met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday expressing their concerns about the current state of affairs of the education system.

Thackeray, after hearing their grievances, assured them that he would take up the matter with the state government.

Parents of students who are waiting for admission into first-year junior college said their wards were in a fix due to lack of clarity over the admission process.

Thackeray called up state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and asked her to take a decision on the resumption of the admission process as it concerns the future of the students. Gaikwad assured him of resolving the issue at the earliest.

Similarly, coaching class owners and teachers complained that their income has been stopped as the classes are not given permission to open.

